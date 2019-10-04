Dahlin scored a goal on three shots and was plus-2 in Buffalo's 3-1 victory over the Penguins on Thursday.

The 19-year-old opened his sophomore campaign in fine fashion, scoring on a nifty wrist shot to round out the scoring with 44 seconds left in the second period. Dahlin was tremendous as an 18-year-old rookie in 2018-19, scoring nine goals and 44 points in 82 games while logging more than 21 minutes per game.