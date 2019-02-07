Dahlin tallied a power-play goal in Tuesday's win over Minnesota.

It was a nice bounce-back performance for Dahlin, who had been held pointless in back-to-back outings while posting a minus-4 rating. The goal brings him up to 29 this year - 10 of which have come with the man advantage. He has the second highest point total among all rookies, as well, and should remain in the Calder Trophy conversation if he keeps performing at such a high level.