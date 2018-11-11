Sabres' Rasmus Dahlin: First career multi-point game
Dahlin registered his first multi-point game in the NHL Saturday in a 4-3 shootout win over the Canucks. He delivered two assists.
This will be the first of many for the future Norris winner. Dahlin is on a 35-point pace right now, but that could increase. The talent is clearly there. Dahlin is a delicious keeper, but is only a deep bench option in most leagues right now.
More News
-
Sabres' Rasmus Dahlin: No points in return to action•
-
Sabres' Rasmus Dahlin: Expected to play Sunday•
-
Sabres' Rasmus Dahlin: Will be a game-time decision•
-
Sabres' Rasmus Dahlin: Avoids major injury on blocked shot•
-
Sabres' Rasmus Dahlin: Injured in runaway game•
-
Sabres' Rasmus Dahlin: Assists on game-winner•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 7
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...