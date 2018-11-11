Dahlin registered his first multi-point game in the NHL Saturday in a 4-3 shootout win over the Canucks. He delivered two assists.

This will be the first of many for the future Norris winner. Dahlin is on a 35-point pace right now, but that could increase. The talent is clearly there. Dahlin is a delicious keeper, but is only a deep bench option in most leagues right now.

