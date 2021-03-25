Dahlin scored a goal on two shots while adding five hits in Wednesday's 5-2 loss to the Penguins. He also had two PIM.

Dahlin's point shot late in the opening period somehow eluded Pittsburgh netminder Tristan Jarry, reducing the Penguins' lead to 2-1. The goal was Dahlin's first since Jan. 31, ending a span of 20 consecutive games without lighting the lamp. It's been a trying year for everyone in Buffalo this season and Dahlin is no exception; the third-year defenseman has seen his offensive production cut in half compared to 2019-20 while logging a league-worst minus-30 rating.