Dahlin scored a goal and added a power-play assist in Tuesday's 5-3 win over the Devils.

The 2018 first overall pick has rarely displayed the ability to take over games, but he did so here. Dahlin tied it at three apiece late in the second period, then provided the lone helper on Casey Mittelstadt's power-play game-winner in the third. It has been a forgettable third season for Dahlin after he reached the 40-point mark in each of his first two campaigns, but perhaps he'll be able to build on his first multi-point performance of the season.