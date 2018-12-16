Sabres' Rasmus Dahlin: First three-point game of career
Dahlin had a goal and two assists Saturday in a 4-3 shootout loss to Washington.
Dahlin had gone seven games without registering any points, so this was a nice breakout. It was also his first three-point game in the NHL. Dahlin is already a horse on the ice; his future is very bright.
