Dahlin put up two assists in a 5-3 win over the Panthers on Monday.

Dahlin's personal scoring streak sits at five games and 10 points (four goals, six assists). The defender has 18 shots, a plus-8 rating, four PIM, six hits and four blocks in that span. Dahlin is now seventh in the NHL in points by a defenseman (46 in 51 games), and he's in a two-way tie for seventh in assists (35).