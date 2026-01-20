Sabres' Rasmus Dahlin: Five-game, six-point streak
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Dahlin scored a goal Monday in a 2-1 loss to the Hurricanes.
Dahlin extended his point streak to five games and six points (three goals, three assists). He has 12 shots in that span and 117 in 44 games this season. Dahlin also has 57 blocks and 38 hits this season.
