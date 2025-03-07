Dahlin scored a goal and added an assist in a 6-5 loss to Tampa Bay on Thursday.
Dahlin scored the Sabres' first goal in the first period when he took control of the puck in the neutral zone and snapped a wrist shot past Andrei Vasilevskiy on the glove side. Dahlin sits fourth on the scoring list for NHL defenders. He has 51 points, and he's currently on a four-game, five-point scoring streak (two goals, three assists).
