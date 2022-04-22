Dahlin had a goal and a shorthanded assist in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Devils.

Dahlin assisted on the first goal of the game, scored by Kyle Okposo in the second period. The 2018 first overall pick lit the lamp himself later in the middle frame to stretch Buffalo's lead to 3-0. This was Dahlin's fourth multi-point performance in his last five games, as the talented defenseman's starting to play up to his lofty draft status.