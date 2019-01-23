Sabres' Rasmus Dahlin: Gaining confidence
Dahlin became just the fourth defenseman to record a five-game point streak before turning 19, John Vogl of the Buffalo News reports.
Dahlin is in exclusive company, joining Aaron Ekblad, Phil Housley and Bobby Orr as the only ones to ever achieve the feat. Dahlin could've set the record himself but was blanked in Friday's contest with Vancouver. Still, the rookie has six points in his past six games, and continues to get better as he becomes more confident on the ice.
