Dahlin (upper body) will be a game-time decision ahead of Monday's clash with the Leafs.

Dahlin's offense has dried up of late, as he has just one assist in his last five contests. If the Swedish blueliner does suit up versus Toronto, he figures to see significant minutes, including with the No. 1 power-play unit. In that role, Dahlin should have plenty of opportunities to get back onto the scoresheet.