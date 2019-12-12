Sabres' Rasmus Dahlin: Game-time call Thursday
Dahlin (concussion) will take part in warmups ahead of Thursday's clash with Nashville, Paul Hamilton of WGR Sports Radio 550 reports.
Dahlin was originally expected to miss multiple games due to his concussion, but appears to be ahead of schedule. The blueliner practiced with the No. 1 power-play unit Wednesday, which is a good indication the team anticipates him being available. If Dahlin is unable to dress, it will likely be Marco Scandella who slots into the lineup in the youngster's stead.
