Dahlin (illness) will be a game-time decision versus Washington on Sunday, Paul Hamilton of WGR Sports Radio 550 reports.

Dahlin sat out Saturday's 7-4 loss to Philadelphia, but he feels much better and should participate in the pregame warmups. He has compiled 13 goals, 57 points, 172 shots on net, 91 blocked shots and 86 hits through 63 appearances this season. The Sabres recalled Jack Rathbone from AHL Rochester on Sunday, but Jacob Bryson could play versus the Capitals if Dahlin remains unavailable.