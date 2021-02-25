Dahlin scored a power-play assist in Tuesday's win over New Jersey.

The apple gives Dahlin points in three consecutive games. He's up to seven points, all of them scored in his 10 most recent affairs. After a slow start, Dahlin is starting to heat up, but it's worth noting that all of his points have been generated from the power play. That's great for leagues counting power-play points, but it's concerning that he doesn't have an even-strength point through 16 games. He'll look to buck that trend, and improve on his minus-15 rating.