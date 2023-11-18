Dahlin logged an assist, three shots on goal, two hits and two blocked shots in Friday's 3-2 loss to the Jets.

Dahlin ended a three-game point drought with the helper. He's gotten on the scoresheet in just three of eight games in November, and his last multi-point effort was Oct. 19. The 23-year-old defenseman has a still-solid 12 points through 17 outings, and he's added 37 shots on net, 32 hits, 31 blocked shots, 10 PIM and a minus-1 rating. Dahlin posted 73 points in 78 contests a season ago, so it's fair for fantasy managers to expect a little more.