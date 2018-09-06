Dahlin will participate in the Prospects Challenge, John Vogl of The Athletic reports. The tournament will run from Friday to Monday in Buffalo.

Bill Hoppe of the Olean Times Herald posted a video of the 2018 first overall draft pick skating in advance of the Prospects Challenge. Rest assured, Dahlin will be on the Opening Night roster Oct. 4, when the Sabres host the Bruins, but the upcoming event will allow hockey fans to get a sneak peek at the 18-year-old Swedish sensation. Highly touted forward Casey Mittelstadt -- among other top Sabres prospects -- will be in attendance as well.