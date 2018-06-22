Sabres' Rasmus Dahlin: Generational talent drafted first overall
Dahlin was drafted first overall by the Sabres at the 2018 NHL Entry Draft on Friday.
Dahlin is that franchise defender that every team covets. He brings elite hockey IQ, size, skill and defence to the game at the tender age of 18. Dahlin is mature beyond his years and is often compared to fellow Swede, Erik Karlsson, who has already said Dahlin is better than him! That's a bit of a stretch, but you can count this generational talent as a perennial Norris candidate and the perfect building block for the Sabres. Dahlin is perhaps more of a Drew Doughty type than Karlsson, but he melds the best of both - with a touch of Victor Hedman thrown in, too. He'll bring a Calder trophy to Buffalo in 2018-19. And Dahlin and Jack Eichel will bring Lord Stanley to the city of fires before long.
