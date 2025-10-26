Sabres' Rasmus Dahlin: Gets apple, still waiting on snipe
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Dahlin put up an assist in Saturday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Maple Leafs.
The four season double-digit goal scorer is still waiting on his first this year (nine games; seven assists). Dahlin is a force on the blue line, but the Sabres' slow start and the team's lack of movement toward the playoffs is fuelling rumors he may demand a trade. We'll believe it when we see it. Dahlin remains an excellent on-ice and fantasy play -- four of those seven assists have come on the power play. And he has 23 shots in just nine games.
More News
-
Sabres' Rasmus Dahlin: Two-point effort against Sens•
-
Sabres' Rasmus Dahlin: Records first point of 2025-26•
-
Sabres' Rasmus Dahlin: Dishes two assists in loss•
-
Sabres' Rasmus Dahlin: Big night on power play•
-
Sabres' Rasmus Dahlin: Two-point effort Thursday•
-
Sabres' Rasmus Dahlin: Two points Sunday•