Dahlin put up an assist in Saturday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Maple Leafs.

The four season double-digit goal scorer is still waiting on his first this year (nine games; seven assists). Dahlin is a force on the blue line, but the Sabres' slow start and the team's lack of movement toward the playoffs is fuelling rumors he may demand a trade. We'll believe it when we see it. Dahlin remains an excellent on-ice and fantasy play -- four of those seven assists have come on the power play. And he has 23 shots in just nine games.