Dahlin posted a goal and an assist in Monday's 5-2 home win against the Coyotes.

Dahlin finished with a plus-1 rating, four shots on goal, a blocked shot and two hits in 23:10 of ice time across 28 shifts. The 23-year-old Swedish defenseman is on a long-term heater, posting four goals and 12 points across the past 12 games. He'll look to keep up the point-per-game pace on Wednesday against the Avalanche. He scored goal with a plus-1 rating against Colorado in a win on Oct. 29 in the first meeting.