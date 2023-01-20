Dahlin picked up a pair of assists in Thursday's 3-2 overtime win over the Islanders.

Dahlin assisted on Alex Tuch's goal in the first period before setting up Dylan Cozens on a breakaway for the overtime winner. Dahlin has been incredibly consistent this season, not going more than two straight games without a point. The 22-year-old blueliner now has 50 points (13 goals, 37 assists) in 43 games this season. He should easily surpass his career-high of 53, set in 80 games last season.