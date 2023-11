Dahlin supplied a goal and two assists in Buffalo's 3-2 win over Chicago on Sunday.

Dahlin is up to four goals and 15 points in 18 contests this season. Outside of a three-game scoring drought from Nov. 10-14, the defenseman has been a consistent factor offensively in 2023-24. Dahlin had 15 goals and 73 points in 78 contests last campaign, and at age 23, he has a chance to produce around that level for years to come.