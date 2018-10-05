Dahlin, the first overall pick from this year's draft, made his NHL debut against the visiting Bruins on Thursday. He failed to record a shot, but doled out two hits over 22:37 of ice time in the 4-0 home loss.

It's only one game and Dahlin will be just fine offensively. The biggest takeaway from his debut is that he received plenty of rink run and didn't seem to have a problem physically asserting himself. Besides, the Bruins were fresh off an embarrassing 7-0 road loss to the Capitals the previous night, meaning Boston's heightened urgency in getting its act together likely made it tougher on Dahlin in his first NHL contest. Changing your approach with the Swede, who is a supposed generational talent, simply is ill-advised.