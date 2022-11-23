Dahlin scored a goal on two shots and added two helpers in Tuesday's convincing 7-2 win over the Canadiens.

Dahlin wasted no time Tuesday, scoring on a snap shot assisted by Tage Thompson and Jeff Skinner 35 seconds into the game. He then notched two helpers which both came on the power play, elevating his assist total on the season to 17 in 19 contests. Although the Sabres have been in a recent slump, Dahlin continues to produce high-end fantasy production and has been very efficient on the power play.