Dahlin had two assists -- one on the power play -- in Sunday's 5-3 win over the Flyers.

The Sabres rarely get to play inferior opponents, but that was the case with this weekend home-and-home against the lowly Flyers, and Dahlin made the most of the opportunity with a pair of multi-point performances. Thanks to six points in his last four games, Dahlin has officially hit the 50-point threshold for the first time in his fourth season.