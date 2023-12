Dahlin recorded a goal and an assist in Thursday's 6-4 loss against the Blues.

The 23-year-old has been on a tear the past five games recording one goal and four assists. Dahlin has also recorded 13 shots on goal and has a total of 24 hits and blocked shots. He is playing a ton of minutes averaging 25:40 of ice time in this span and 3:16 on the power play. The youngster will continue to play with Mattias Samuelsson on the first pairing.