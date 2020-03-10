Dahlin registered a pair of assists and had one shot with one block in Monday's 3-2 shootout win over Washington.

Dahlin drew the secondary assist on Victor Olofsson's first-period goal, then teed up a perfect feed for Jack Eichel on his power-play tally in the middle frame. The 19-year-old Dahlin has followed up a spectacular rookie campaign with very similar production in 2019-20, posting four goals and 40 points in 59 games.