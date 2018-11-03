Dahlin will not return to Saturday afternoon's game against the Senators due to an undisclosed injury, the Sabres' official site reports.

Nothing official has come out yet as to the nature of the injury, but the early word around the team is it's nothing of a serious nature, while the prized rookie will be re-evaluated ahead of Sunday's game against the Rangers. We'll at least note the Sabres had a six-goal lead at the time of the announcement, so there's a shot this is more of a precautionary measure in a game well in hand.