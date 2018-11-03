Sabres' Rasmus Dahlin: Injured in runaway game
Dahlin will not return to Saturday afternoon's game against the Senators due to an undisclosed injury, the Sabres' official site reports.
Nothing official has come out yet as to the nature of the injury, but the early word around the team is it's nothing of a serious nature, while the prized rookie will be re-evaluated ahead of Sunday's game against the Rangers. We'll at least note the Sabres had a six-goal lead at the time of the announcement, so there's a shot this is more of a precautionary measure in a game well in hand.
More News
-
Sabres' Rasmus Dahlin: Assists on game-winner•
-
Sabres' Rasmus Dahlin: Relished recent road trip•
-
Sabres' Rasmus Dahlin: Dishes on lone team goal•
-
Sabres' Rasmus Dahlin: Blanked on scoresheet•
-
Sabres' Rasmus Dahlin: Plenty of ice time for rook•
-
Sabres' Rasmus Dahlin: Held in check in NHL debut•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 6
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...