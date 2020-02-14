Sabres' Rasmus Dahlin: Keeps piling up points
Dahlin dished out two helpers -- one on the power play -- in Thursday's 4-3 overtime win over Columbus.
Both of Dahlin's helpers came on goals scored by Victor Olofsson, who made his return from a lower-body injury. The first assist helped Buffalo tie it at 2-2 on the power play in the third period, while the second helper led to Olofsson's overtime winner. Dahlin's on a roll, having mustered 13 points in his last 14 games.
More News
-
Sabres' Rasmus Dahlin: Eased back into action Friday•
-
Sabres' Rasmus Dahlin: Set to play Friday•
-
Sabres' Rasmus Dahlin: No-go against Detroit•
-
Sabres' Rasmus Dahlin: Questionable Thursday•
-
Sabres' Rasmus Dahlin: Unavailable against Avalanche•
-
Sabres' Rasmus Dahlin: Contributes assist Saturday•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.