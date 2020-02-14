Dahlin dished out two helpers -- one on the power play -- in Thursday's 4-3 overtime win over Columbus.

Both of Dahlin's helpers came on goals scored by Victor Olofsson, who made his return from a lower-body injury. The first assist helped Buffalo tie it at 2-2 on the power play in the third period, while the second helper led to Olofsson's overtime winner. Dahlin's on a roll, having mustered 13 points in his last 14 games.