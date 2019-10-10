Sabres' Rasmus Dahlin: Keeps racking up points
Dahlin had two assists with one shot on goal, one blocked shot, two PIM and a minus-2 rating in Buffalo's 5-4 overtime win versus Montreal.
The 19-year-old Dahlin has reached the scoresheet in all four games this season and leads all NHL defensemen with seven points so far. After a 44-point rookie campaign as an 18-year-old in 2018-19, Dahlin has given every indication that he's ready to take his game to another level as a sophomore.
