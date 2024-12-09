Dahlin (back) was placed on injured reserve Monday, per the NHL media site.

Head coach Lindy Ruff said Monday that Dahlin went through a rehab skate with no issues and could return to game action Saturday against the Capitals or Sunday against the Maple Leafs. The defenseman has been dealing with back spasms since Buffalo's Dec. 3 matchup against the Avalanche, and he could still be in the mix to be activated over the weekend. However, Dahlin's move to injured reserve allowed the Sabres to activate Jordan Greenway (undisclosed) ahead of Monday's game against the Red Wings.