Dahlin notched an assist and three shots on goal in Saturday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Capitals.

This was Dahlin's second game back after missing three due to an upper-body injury. The defenseman has played significantly in all the games where he hasn't gotten hurt, topping 25 minutes of ice time on seven occasions this season. The Sabres are leaning heavily on their top four, and Dahlin leads the way. He has five points, 26 shots on net, 12 hits, 15 blocked shots and an even plus-minus rating over eight appearances.