Sabres' Rasmus Dahlin: Making NHL debut
Dahlin will make his NHL debut in Thursday's season opener against Boston.
The 2018 first overall pick lived up to the hype during preseason play, notching one goal and three points while going plus-1 in 4 appearances. He'll look to pick up his first career regular-season point in what appears to be a favorable matchup with a Bruins club that was just shelled for seven goals Wednesday against the Capitals.
