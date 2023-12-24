Dahlin scored a goal in a 4-3 overtime loss to the Rangers on Saturday.

Dahlin became the first defenseman this season to reach 10 goals. He has posted a double-digit goal total in three straight seasons, which ties him for the second-longest streak in Sabres history. Dahlin has a long way to go to equal the best -- the great Phil Housley had eight from 1982-90. This was the 56th goal of Dahlin's career, which moved him into fourth among defenders in Sabres history. The first overall pick in the 2018 NHL Entry Draft should remain a Norris Trophy contender for years to come.