Dahlin scored a goal in a 4-3 overtime loss to the Rangers on Saturday.

Dahlin became the first defenseman this season to reach 10 goals. He's done it three straight seasons, which ties him for the second-longest streak in Sabres history. Dahlin has a long way to go to equal the best -- the great Phil Housley had eight from 1982-90. But if anyone can do it, he can. Oh yah -- the goal was also Dahlin's 56th of his career, which moved him into fourth among defenders in Sabres history. There's a Norris in his future.