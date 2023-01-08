Dahlin scored twice and added three assists in a 6-5 overtime win over the Wild on Saturday.
Holy outburst, Mr. Dahlin. Only seven current NHL defenders have scored five or more points in a game: Kris Letang (2014-15); Roman Josi, Ryan Pulock and Tyson Barrie (2017-18); Tony DeAngelo (2019-20); Adam Fox (2020-21); and Matt Grzelcyk (2021-22). Dahlin's first goal, which put the Sabres up 3-2, was a slick curl-and-drag from the left circle, around a sprawling defender and into the slot, with a wrister finding twine on the blocker side of Marc-Andre Fleury. Dahlin is now third in scoring from the blue line (44 points), behind only Erik Karlsson of the Sharks (54) and Josh Morrissey of the Jets (46).
