Dahlin registered a power-play assist in Wednesday's 4-1 loss to the Senators.

The Sabres have lost seven straight games, but Dahlin remains incredibly consistent, as he's now recorded a point in 14 of 16 games this campaign. Dahlin and Co. will travel to Toronto for Saturday's clash with the Maple Leafs; the stud blueliner seems to enjoy facing the Buds since he's averaged a point-per-game through 10 career contests opposing the divisional foe.