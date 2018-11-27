Dahlin picked up a power-play assist while on the top unit, Lance Lysowski of the Buffalo News reports.

That makes three straight games Dahlin has a power-play assist, and has really started to show his offensive talents, with eight points in his past eight games. The plan is for Dahlin and Rasmus Ristolainen to rotate in and out of the top power play pairing over the course of the season. This gives each defenseman a considerable fantasy boost when its their turn on that unit.