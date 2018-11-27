Sabres' Rasmus Dahlin: Moved to top power play unit
Dahlin picked up a power-play assist while on the top unit, Lance Lysowski of the Buffalo News reports.
That makes three straight games Dahlin has a power-play assist, and has really started to show his offensive talents, with eight points in his past eight games. The plan is for Dahlin and Rasmus Ristolainen to rotate in and out of the top power play pairing over the course of the season. This gives each defenseman a considerable fantasy boost when its their turn on that unit.
More News
-
Sabres' Rasmus Dahlin: Two-point effort in win over Wild•
-
Sabres' Rasmus Dahlin: First career multi-point game•
-
Sabres' Rasmus Dahlin: No points in return to action•
-
Sabres' Rasmus Dahlin: Expected to play Sunday•
-
Sabres' Rasmus Dahlin: Will be a game-time decision•
-
Sabres' Rasmus Dahlin: Avoids major injury on blocked shot•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 9
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...