Dahlin was awarded the top NHL rookie for November.

Dahlin had 10 points in 15 games during the month of November. After a relatively slow start in October with four points in 12 games, he has become much more comfortable on the ice. His Sabres have surged to the top of the standings, and Dahlin has been a large factor in their success. He's working his way into the Calder Trophy race as the league's top rookie.