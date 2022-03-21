Dahlin scored a goal on two shots, dished an assist and added two PIM in Sunday's 3-2 overtime win over the Canucks.

Dahlin helped out on a Jeff Skinner goal in the second period and then won the game for the Sabres 48 seconds into overtime. The 21-year-old Dahlin had gone six games without a point since his two-assist effort March 4 versus the Wild. The Swedish blueliner is up to nine tallies, 39 points, 134 shots on net, 58 PIM, 84 hits, 69 blocked shots and a minus-17 rating in 61 appearances. He's five points shy of matching his career high from his rookie year.