Dahlin potted the winning goal on the power play in Thursday's 4-3 overtime win over St. Louis.

Dahlin buried a one-timer past Jordan Binnington to extend his point streak to five games. Dahlin has generated two multi-point efforts and seven points overall during that span. The 24-year-old leads Buffalo's blue line in scoring, and he's fourth overall on the team in points. The Swedish defenseman is up to four goals, 10 assists and a plus-3 rating while averaging 24:39 of ice time through 17 games.