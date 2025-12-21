Dahlin scored a power-play goal and fired five shots on net in Saturday's 3-2 shootout win over the Islanders.

Dahlin sparked the Sabres' offense with a power-play tally less than two minutes into regulation. With the twine finder, the 25-year-old blueliner is up to four goals, 27 points, 86 shots on net and 36 blocks across 31 games this season. After a stretch of offensive inconsistencies throughout November, Dahlin has three goals and 10 points in his last seven games. He is well on track to reach the 50-plus point mark for the fifth consecutive season and remains a high-level defenseman who averages over a block per game in all fantasy formats.