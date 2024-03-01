Dahlin scored in overtime to give the Sabres a 3-2 win over the Lightning on Thursday.
The overtime winner was Dahlin's 15th tally of the season, matching his career best mark from last year in 19 fewer games. He's a workhorse on the blue line and is providing plenty of offense, even if he isn't on pace to match his impressive 58-assist total from last year.
