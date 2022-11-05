Dahlin scored a power-play goal on eight shots, added six PIM and blocked three shots in Friday's 5-3 loss to the Hurricanes.

Dahlin's tally meant virtually nothing -- he scored with one second left in the third period with the Sabres down by multiple goals. He now has points in 10 of 11 games, including his last four, with two goals and four assists in that more recent span. For the year, the 22-year-old blueliner has put up seven tallies, eight helpers, six power-play points, 44 shots on net, 25 blocked shots, 18 hits, 16 PIM and a plus-10 rating.