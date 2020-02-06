Sabres' Rasmus Dahlin: No-go against Detroit
Dahlin (upper body) won't play Thursday against the Red Wings.
Dahlin will miss a second straight game Thursday, but he's still considered day-to-day with his upper-body issue, which suggests he could be ready to return as soon as Friday against the Rangers. Once he's given the green light, the 19-year-old Swede will return to a top-four role and a spot on Buffalo's first power-play unit.
