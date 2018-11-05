Sabres' Rasmus Dahlin: No points in return to action
Dahlin, a game-time decision for Sunday's game, logged 18:45 of ice time in a 3-1 loss to the Rangers.
After blocking a shot Saturday against Ottawa, Dahlin was a question mark for Sunday's game but was ultimately given the green light to dress. He finished a minus-1 but recorded four shots on goal. The 2018 first overall pick has gotten off to a slow start to his rookie season, having recorded just five points in 14 contests.
