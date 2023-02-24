Dahlin picked up two assists in a 6-5 overtime win over the Lightning on Thursday.

He also levelled six hits in 27:03 of ice time. One of the helpers came on the power play. Dahlin is second in NHL scoring from the blue line with 62 points (14 goals, 48 assists) in 55 games. The 22-year-old's Norris-caliber season keeps rolling on.