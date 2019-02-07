Sabres' Rasmus Dahlin: Not clicking with other Rasmus
Dahlin and Rasmus Ristolainen aren't working as a pairing, Joe Yerdon of the Athletic reports.
Dahlin was paired with Rasmus Ristolainen during Tuesday's contest versus Minnesota, but they didn't play well together. This has been the case whenever they've been paired together. Interestingly, Dahlin has improved the CorsiFor for every defenseman he's been paired with, except Ristolainen, where it's gotten worse. Don't expect them to be paired together in the future, as they've shown to be better when separated.
