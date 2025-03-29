Dahlin (illness) won't play against Philadelphia on Saturday.
Dahlin has amassed 13 goals, 57 points, 172 shots on net, 91 blocked shots and 86 hits through 63 appearances this season. His next chance to play in his 500th regular-season game will be versus Washington on Sunday. Jacob Bryson will replace Dahlin in Saturday's lineup.
