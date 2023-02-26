Dahlin (undisclosed) won't play Sunday against Washington.

Dahlin, who is listed as day-to-day, has racked up 14 goals, 62 points, 161 shots on net, 98 blocks, 82 hits and 72 PIM in 56 games this season. Jacob Bryson will probably draw into the lineup versus the Capitals and Owen Power could take over on the top power-play unit.